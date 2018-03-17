Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play Saturday vs. Kings

Rubio (knee) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio suffered a bruised left knee during Thursday's contest, but after going through morning shootaround Saturday without issue, feels healthy enough to take the floor as usual against the Kings. Look for Rubio to slot in to his typical starting point guard role and barring any in-game setbacks, should see a full workload. If Rubio were to be limited at all, Dante Exum would likely see some extra run in the backcourt.