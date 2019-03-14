Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play Wednesday
Rubio (hip) will play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio will return to action after being forced to miss the past two games with a hip injury. It's unclear whether or not he will return to the starting five, and, per coach Quin Snyder, Rubio will face a minutes restriction Wednesday.
