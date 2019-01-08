Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will undergo MRI Tuesday
Rubio (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athleticreports.
Rubio was forced to exit Monday's game against the Bucks after suffering a right hamstring injury in the first quarter. He will undergo an MRI Tuesday, which should provide a diagnosis of the injury, as well as a timeline on how long he will be out. If Rubio is forced to miss any games, Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell will have to handle the bulk of the point guard minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.