Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will undergo MRI Tuesday

Rubio (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athleticreports.

Rubio was forced to exit Monday's game against the Bucks after suffering a right hamstring injury in the first quarter. He will undergo an MRI Tuesday, which should provide a diagnosis of the injury, as well as a timeline on how long he will be out. If Rubio is forced to miss any games, Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell will have to handle the bulk of the point guard minutes.