Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio exited Friday's game with a quad bruise and won't be ready to go for Sunday. The 28-year-old should be considered questionable for Tuesday and Wednesday as the Jazz finish the season with a back-to-back against the Nuggets and Clippers, respectively.
