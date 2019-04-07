Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday

Rubio (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio exited Friday's game with a quad bruise and won't be ready to go for Sunday. The 28-year-old should be considered questionable for Tuesday and Wednesday as the Jazz finish the season with a back-to-back against the Nuggets and Clippers, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories