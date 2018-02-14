Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Won't play Wednesday
Rubio (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio, who was originally listed as questionable for the contest, will miss his third straight contest Wednesday as he continues to deal with hip soreness. As a result, Donovan Mitchell will seemingly continue to draw the start at point guard, while Royce O'Neale slots in at shooting guard.
