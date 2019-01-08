Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Won't return vs. Milwaukee
Rubio suffered a right hamstring injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bucks and has been ruled out for the rest of the contest, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Rubio got off to a hot start in Milwaukee, scoring nine points across five minutes, but he limped to the locker room in the first quarter and was almost immediately ruled out. The extent of his injury is not yet known, but with Dante Exum (ankle) also on the shelf, Raul Neto is expected to see a sizeable uptick in minutes until Rubio returns to health.
