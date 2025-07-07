Luis (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's Summer League matchup against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Luis won't make his professional debut Monday due to left knee soreness. The wing signed a two-way contract with the Jazz after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He starred at St. John's last season, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three over 35 appearances. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Thunder.