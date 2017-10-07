Jazz's Rodney Hood: Another strong showing Friday

Hood (rest) poured in 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), and added three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

After sitting out Wednesday's tilt against Maccabi Haifa for rest, Hood continued his red-hot start to the exhibition slate Friday. He's now drained 14 of 22 shot attempts through his first pair of games, including seven of nine from the behind the arc. It's a welcome sight for the fourth-year guard after injuries limited him to 59 games last season and his field-goal percentage fell to a career-low 40.8 percent. Hood is currently slated as the starting small forward, shifting over from his prior two-guard role. His new position should afford him additional rebounding opportunities, a nice complement to his typically solid contributions in the areas of overall scoring and three-pointers. Moreover, with offensive threats George Hill and Gordon Hayward now elsewhere, Hood's overall usage should see a notable boost in the coming season.