Jazz's Rodney Hood: Cleared to play Wednesday

Hood (ankle) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood has missed seven consecutive contests due to left ankle soreness, but has progressed enough in his recovery to take the floor Wednesday. It's unclear at the moment if he'll be under a minutes restriction. That information will likely come after Wednesday's morning shootaround. As a result of Hood's return, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks could see downticks in workload. But, both have exceeded expectation in Hood's absence, so they may have earned themselves more playing time than they were garnering before. The Jazz's backcourt minutes are certainly worth monitoring in all formats.