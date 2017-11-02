Jazz's Rodney Hood: Comes up empty from field in OT win

Hood failed to score (0-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and posted two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.

A game after posting a season-high 25 points, Hood couldn't find the net at all in an overtime victory that he ended up getting benched in down the stretch. Given that Hood had shot an impressive 46.6 percent (21-for-45) over his prior three games, Wednesday's results have to be considered nothing more than an anomaly that he'll look to bounce back from against the Raptors on Friday night.