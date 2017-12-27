Jazz's Rodney Hood: Contributes 10 points in rough shooting night

Hood poured in 10 points (4-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and added six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Nuggets.

Hood endured a second consecutive rough shooting night, as he's now gone just 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from the field in that pair of contests. The fourth-year guard still managed to reach double digits in the scoring column for the seventh time in the last eight games Tuesday, a stretch that includes a pair of 20-point efforts. Hood's bench role is still affording him plenty of playing time -- he's logged no less than 25 minutes in the last 14 contests -- which is helping keep him a viable source of scoring and three-pointers in all formats.