Jazz's Rodney Hood: Does non-contact work Monday

Hood (ankle) went through a non-contact practice Monday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood has missed seven straight games while dealing with left ankle soreness, but finally appears to be nearing the end of his recovery. While it's certainly encouraging that he's progressed to non-contact work, Hood will still likely need to be upgraded to a full participant at practice Tuesday in order to get the green light to play Wednesday against the Bulls. That said, another update is expected to be provided following Tuesday's practice, which should give us a better indication for whether or not Hood will be cleared.