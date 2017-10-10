Jazz's Rodney Hood: Eight points in 14 minutes Monday
Hood posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 14 minutes in Monday's 120-102 exhibition win over the Suns.
Hood wasn't out there very long, but he provided nice returns during his modest time on the court. The fourth-year wing's shot has been a highlight of the preseason through the Jazz's first three games, as he's now carrying a 65.4 percent success rate (17-for-26) from the field, including a blistering 75.0 percent (9-for-12) from three-point range.
