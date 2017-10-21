Jazz's Rodney Hood: Exits early Friday
Hood left Friday's game against the Timberwolves after suffering an left calf strain, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood had to be carried off the court by his teammates following the injury and was unable to return. He had provided 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists, and one steal across 24 minutes before leaving the game. The severity of the injury is not currently known, but his status for Saturday's matchup against the Thunder is certainly up in the air.
