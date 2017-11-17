Jazz's Rodney Hood: Expected to move back to starting five

Hood is expected to move back into the starting lineup Friday, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood has come off the bench in each of the last four games, but after the Jazz went just 1-3 over that stretch, it looks as though Quin Snyder will re-insert Hood on the wing. If that is, indeed, the case, Donovan MItchell or Jonas Jerebko would likely shift to the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories