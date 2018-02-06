Jazz's Rodney Hood: Explodes for 30 points in Monday's win
Hood had 30 points (12-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 133-109 victory versus the Pelicans.
Hood was on fire, and he saw plenty of playing time after receiving 16 minutes in Saturday's return to the lineup. Having sat out six straight games prior to that, Hood exceeded all expectations on a night when he was supposedly on an unspecified minutes restriction. The Jazz will continue trying to coax some consistency out of Hood, who has gone for 30-plus points three times in 2017-18 but also has six single-digit scoring efforts, one of which he finished with zero points on 0-11 from the field. He'll look to build on this performance in Wednesday's road bout with the Grizzlies.
