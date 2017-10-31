Jazz's Rodney Hood: Explodes for season-best point haul
Hood poured in 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's 104-89 win over the Mavericks.
Hood was locked in from the field, posting a season-best 60.0 percent success rate overall, including 55.6 percent from behind the arc. Hood has averaged 15 shot attempts over the last three contests, which has led to 20.0 points per game during that span. The 25-year-old's rebounds are down in the early going after he averaged 3.4 per contest last season, but he's making up for the slight downturn by shooting a career-high 49.2 percent.
