Jazz's Rodney Hood: Goes for 21 off bench in win
Hood posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 win over the Bucks.
With Donovan Mitchell entrenched in his former role as starting shooting guard for the Jazz, Hood has been relegated to the second unit where he's been putting up solid numbers despite the demotion. The Jazz have also experimented with shifting Hood to the three to give him more time. Even with all these changes, Hood is still averaging a career-high 17.7 points per game this season and warrants ownership as long as he sees adequate usage from the bench.
