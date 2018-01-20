Jazz's Rodney Hood: In starting lineup

Hood will get the starting nod at small forward for Friday's matchup against the Knicks, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Hood will replace Joe Ingles in the starting lineup. There are no injuries at play, so it looks like the Jazz are simply looking to switch things up. It remains to be seen if they will stick with this lineup going forward, as It will likely depend on how the unit plays together. He figures to be in line for increased minutes in his new role.