Jazz's Rodney Hood: In starting lineup
Hood will get the starting nod at small forward for Friday's matchup against the Knicks, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Hood will replace Joe Ingles in the starting lineup. There are no injuries at play, so it looks like the Jazz are simply looking to switch things up. It remains to be seen if they will stick with this lineup going forward, as It will likely depend on how the unit plays together. He figures to be in line for increased minutes in his new role.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Records 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Puts up 15 off the bench Monday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Returns to game, scores 15 points•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Injures ankle Friday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Pours in 26 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Contributes 10 points in rough shooting night•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...