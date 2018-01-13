Jazz's Rodney Hood: Injures ankle Friday

Hood is considered probable to return after spraining his right ankle Friday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood struggled in the first half in Friday's game against the Hornets, posting just three points, one assist, and one block in nine minutes. His ankle injury does not appear to be serious given his probable designation to return, but his status will still need to be monitored going forward.

