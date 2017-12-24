Jazz's Rodney Hood: Moving back to bench
Hood will move back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Hood made a pair of starts while Donovan Mitchell (toe) was sidelined, but with Mitchell back in the lineup Saturday, Hood will shift back to a reserve role. The Duke product is coming off of a 29-point, three-rebound effort in Thursday's win over the Spurs.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Starting in place of injured Mitchell•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 26 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points in return•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will probably be on minutes restriction•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...