Jazz's Rodney Hood: Moving back to bench

Hood will move back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Hood made a pair of starts while Donovan Mitchell (toe) was sidelined, but with Mitchell back in the lineup Saturday, Hood will shift back to a reserve role. The Duke product is coming off of a 29-point, three-rebound effort in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

