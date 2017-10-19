Jazz's Rodney Hood: No longer starting Wednesday

Hood is no longer starting Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

It's unclear what prompted the lineup change, but Donovan Mitchell will start in Hood's place. He's dealt with gastric issues prior to tipoff before, so it's possible that's why he didn't start, though we'll have to wait for further word from the Jazz to be sure.

