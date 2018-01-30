Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday
Hood (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Hood will be missing a fifth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lower leg contusion. That said, he was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice, so a return doesn't seem far off. His next shot to play will come on Friday against the Suns, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Hood out, Alec Burks should pick up added run.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...