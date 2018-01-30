Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday

Hood (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Hood will be missing a fifth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lower leg contusion. That said, he was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice, so a return doesn't seem far off. His next shot to play will come on Friday against the Suns, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Hood out, Alec Burks should pick up added run.