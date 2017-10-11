Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out for rest of Tuesday's exhibition
Hood (neck) has officially been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's exhibition against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The fact that it's being listed as soreness makes it appear to be a minor ailment, though any injury involving the neck is always concerning. With just over a week until the regular-season opener against the Nuggets, Hood should have plenty of time to rest up and make a full recovery, but additional updates on his availability should be provided as he progresses through his recovery.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Eight points in 14 minutes Monday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Another strong showing Friday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 points in 21 minutes Monday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Expects to be out a month•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...