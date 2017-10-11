Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out for rest of Tuesday's exhibition

Hood (neck) has officially been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's exhibition against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The fact that it's being listed as soreness makes it appear to be a minor ailment, though any injury involving the neck is always concerning. With just over a week until the regular-season opener against the Nuggets, Hood should have plenty of time to rest up and make a full recovery, but additional updates on his availability should be provided as he progresses through his recovery.