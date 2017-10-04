Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out for rest Wednesday
Hood will sit out Wednesday's preseason matchup with Maccabi Haifa for rest, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Both Hood and Joe Johnson are expected to sit out for rest Wednesday, which leaves the Jazz fairly thin at the small forward position. With that being said, guys like Joe Ingles, Alec Burks and Thabo Sefolosha could pick up some extra minutes. Look for Hood to rejoin the lineup for Friday's exhibition against the Suns.
