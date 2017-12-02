Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Friday

Hood (ankle) will not play Friday against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood will miss a third straight game with lingering soreness in his left ankle, meaning Donovan Mitchell, Thabo Sefolosha and Alec Burks could once again each see increased minutes. The Jazz are off Saturday and Sunday before playing host to Washington on Monday.

