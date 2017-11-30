Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Thursday vs. Clippers
Hood (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood will be missing a second consecutive game, as he was also held out of Tuesday's contest against the Nuggets because of left ankle soreness. With Hood out, Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell should get all the minutes they can handle on the wing, while Thabo Sefolosha and Alec Burks should pick up some extra playing time off the bench. Hood's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Pelicans.
