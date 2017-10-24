Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday vs. Clippers
Hood (calf) will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood was limited in Monday's practice, so this news doesn't come as too much of a surprise. In his absence, the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Thabo Sefolosha, Joe Johnson and Alec Burks (who all saw between 20 and 28 minutes during the team's previous game) are all candidates to see expanded roles once more.
