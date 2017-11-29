Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday

Hood (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday evening, so it is unclear when he sustained the injury. Expect Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles to take on more of an offensive burden in Hood's absence, while Thabo Sefolosha could see increased minutes on the wing. Consider Hood day-to-day going forward.