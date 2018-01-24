Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Wednesday vs. Detroit

Hood (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood will miss a third straight game Wednesday as he continues to recover from a lower leg bruise he suffered during Friday's tilt against New York. In his absence, Alec Burks should continue seeing extra run.

