Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Wednesday vs. Detroit
Hood (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood will miss a third straight game Wednesday as he continues to recover from a lower leg bruise he suffered during Friday's tilt against New York. In his absence, Alec Burks should continue seeing extra run.
