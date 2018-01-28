Play

Jazz's Rodney Hood: Participates in practice Sunday

Hood (lower leg) was a limited participant in practice Sunday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood has missed Utah's last four games with a leg contusion, but is making progress towards a return. After participating in portions of practice Sunday, he could potentially be available for Tuesday's contest against Golden State, although he'll likely be a game-time decision. Alec Burks should continue to see an increase in minutes if Hood remains out.

