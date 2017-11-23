Jazz's Rodney Hood: Pours in 19 points off the bench
Hood scored 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-80 win over the Bulls.
With rookie Donovan Mitchell struggling with his shot, Hood entered the game and saw extensive time on the floor as part of Utah's blistering perimeter attack, which was firing on all cylinders Wednesday. Hood's fantasy value has been complicated by a combination of new teammate Ricky Rubio and the excellent play of Mitchell. Hood saw one start last week when Mitchell shifted to the point but it appears that a Rubio/Mitchell backcourt will be the new normal, leaving Hood to provide less fantasy value with the second unit. Hood will have to string together similar stat lines and more usage to be completely reliable in any format, but he's still widely owned. He should warrant some consideration, especially if Mitchell's shot continues to fail him.
