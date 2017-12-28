Jazz's Rodney Hood: Pours in 26 points off bench
Hood went for 26 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 loss to the Warriors.
Hood's scoring total was easily a team high on a rough night for the Jazz. The fourth-year guard has mostly thrived since moving to the bench, despite some rough shooting nights on occasion. Factoring in Wednesday's tally, Hood has produced double-digit scoring efforts in eight of his last nine contests, and he's drained multiple threes in all nine of those games. Given that he's seen no less than 25 minutes since Nov. 15, he remains a worthy fantasy asset in all formats for his scoring contributions in particular.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Contributes 10 points in rough shooting night•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores nine points in 31 minutes•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Moving back to bench•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Starting in place of injured Mitchell•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 26 points in Monday's loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...