Jazz's Rodney Hood: Pours in 26 points off bench

Hood went for 26 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 loss to the Warriors.

Hood's scoring total was easily a team high on a rough night for the Jazz. The fourth-year guard has mostly thrived since moving to the bench, despite some rough shooting nights on occasion. Factoring in Wednesday's tally, Hood has produced double-digit scoring efforts in eight of his last nine contests, and he's drained multiple threes in all nine of those games. Given that he's seen no less than 25 minutes since Nov. 15, he remains a worthy fantasy asset in all formats for his scoring contributions in particular.