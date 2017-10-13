Play

Jazz's Rodney Hood: Practices Thursday, Friday

Hood (neck) went through practice on both Thursday and Friday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It appears the lingering neck injury that had been bothering Hood has subsided. As a result, he should be expected to play during the team's regular-season opener unless information to the contrary emerges.

