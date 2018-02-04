Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Monday
Hood (lower leg) is listed on the injury report as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After missing six games with a lower-leg bruise, Hood already returned Saturday for a 16-minute outing against the Spurs. He seems on track to play again Monday, but the Jazz are likely just doing their due diligence by listing him on the injury report just in case.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will come off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Cleared to play Saturday, expected to start•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: To remain out Friday vs. Phoenix•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Participates in practice Sunday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.