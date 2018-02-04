Play

Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Monday

Hood (lower leg) is listed on the injury report as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After missing six games with a lower-leg bruise, Hood already returned Saturday for a 16-minute outing against the Spurs. He seems on track to play again Monday, but the Jazz are likely just doing their due diligence by listing him on the injury report just in case.

