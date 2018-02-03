Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Saturday
Hood (lower leg) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hood has missed the previous six games, but looks on track to make his return Saturday. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be confirmed until he goes through some warmups prior to tip-off. Joe Ingles would be the most likely candidate to see a hit in minutes if Hood does indeed return.
