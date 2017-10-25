Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Wednesday vs. Suns
Hood (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood has missed the last two games with a strained calf after suffering the injury late last week. However, after going through shootaround without any lingering issues, he's set to return to the court Wednesday. Check on his status just before tip-off just to be sure he's play, but if all goes as planned, look for Hood to jump back in as the team's starting small forward. With Joe Ingles (illness) likely to play as well, Donovan Mitchell should move back into a bench role.
