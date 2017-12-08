Jazz's Rodney Hood: Progressing, but expected to remain out Saturday

Hood (ankle) is progressing in his recovery but is not expected to play Saturday in Milwaukee, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood missed a sixth straight game Thursday night against Houston, and all signs point to that total reaching seven games Saturday. The Jazz are encouraged by his progress, however, and a return Wednesday against Chicago -- following three straight days off -- seems very realistic.

