Jazz's Rodney Hood: Puts up 15 off the bench Monday

Hood provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Monday's 109-94 loss to the Pacers.

With Ricky Rubio looking ice-cold with this shot on Monday, Hood saw extended action off the bench at the one and made the most of it. The 24-year old remains stuck in the second unit behind Rubio and the surprising Donovan Mitchell, and finds himself on a squad where he's unable to have the kind of breakout campaign he could have on another team. As a result, he only has fantasy value in deeper leagues or as a flier in DFS tournaments.