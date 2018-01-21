Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Monday

Hood (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood dropped 18 points during Friday's game against the Knicks but suffered a lower left leg contusion in the process. He sat out of Saturday's tilt against the Clippers but is still nursing the injury and is no sure thing to suit up against the Hawks. We should get an update on the guard's status following the team's Monday morning shootaround. Alec Burks has seen the largest uptick in usage rate with Hood off the court this season.