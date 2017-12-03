Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Monday's contest
Hood (ankle) did not practice Sunday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood has now missed the past three games with a left ankle injury and still isn't healthy enough to participate in practice. He'll likely test out his ailing ankle in Monday morning's shootaround, at which point we'll have a better idea as to his availability for the team's contest against the Wizards.
