Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Thursday
Hood (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hood sat out Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets with left ankle soreness and while it doesn't seem like an overly serious issue, it's still in danger of costing him a second straight contest. Look for Hood to test out the injury during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability.
