Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Tuesday
Hood is dealing with a left ankle soreness and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
It's unclear exactly when Hood picked up the injury, but it was likely during Saturday's win over the Bucks. Look for Hood to test out the injury during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, though if does sit out, it would likely mean more minutes for guys like Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Thabo Sefolosha.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Goes for 21 off bench in win•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Pours in 19 points off the bench•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Expected to move back to starting five•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Stays hot in Saturday's win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.