Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Tuesday

Hood is dealing with a left ankle soreness and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Hood picked up the injury, but it was likely during Saturday's win over the Bucks. Look for Hood to test out the injury during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, though if does sit out, it would likely mean more minutes for guys like Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Thabo Sefolosha.