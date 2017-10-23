Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Tuesday

Hood (calf) was limited in Monday's practice and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

It's the first news of Hood returning to the court after he was forced out of Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but his status remains up in the air. The Jazz should provide another update on Hood's status after shootaround Tuesday morning, but it's likely he'll be a game-time decision. In the event that he is unable to play once again, both Thabo Sefolosha and Alec Burks should see extended minutes off the bench.