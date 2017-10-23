Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Tuesday
Hood (calf) was limited in Monday's practice and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
It's the first news of Hood returning to the court after he was forced out of Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but his status remains up in the air. The Jazz should provide another update on Hood's status after shootaround Tuesday morning, but it's likely he'll be a game-time decision. In the event that he is unable to play once again, both Thabo Sefolosha and Alec Burks should see extended minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...