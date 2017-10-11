Play

Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable to return Tuesday

Hood is dealing with neck soreness and is questionable to return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Hood left after just four minutes and while there's a chance he could still return, it seems highly unlikely considering it's still the preseason. Look for additional updates on his status following Tuesday's game, which should give us a better indication regarding whether or not he could miss more time.

