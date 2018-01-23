Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pistons
Hood (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood has missed the last two contests with the lower leg contusion after suffering from the injury in Friday's game against the Knicks. The team will likely have another update on Hood following its shootaround Wednesday morning, but in the event that Hood misses his third straight contest, Alec Burks would continue to see an uptick in usage.
