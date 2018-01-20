Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable with lower leg bruise
Hood is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers due to a lower left leg contusion, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
This is the first word of Hood nursing an injury, so it seems like it occurred during Friday's contest against the Knicks. More word on his status should arrive as he continues to work through team activities leading up to tipoff. If he ends up ruled out, Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson and Alec Burks are candidates to see extra run.
