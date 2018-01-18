Jazz's Rodney Hood: Records 25 points in Wednesday's win

Hood had 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.

Hood matched his career high in rebounding while scoring 20 points or more for the 10th time in 2017-18. Hood was widely expected to assert himself as the go-to-guy for the Jazz this year, but rookie Donovan Mitchell has snatched that role away. Nevertheless, the Jazz remain in need of as much offensive production as they can get, which is why Hood is still a solid option thanks to his ability to fill up the box score off the bench. With that being said, Hood's main contributions are typically in scoring and threes, so any boards, dimes, and steals he collects should probably be viewed as a bonus.