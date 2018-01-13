Jazz's Rodney Hood: Returns to game, scores 15 points

Hood tallied 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 26 minutes during a 99-88 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

Hood returned to the game after he sprained his ankle and he led the bench with 15 points. It wasn't his most efficient effort, and he has now shot below 31 percent from the field in four of his last six outings. The team is off until Monday, so Hood would figure to be good to go for that one.