Jazz's Rodney Hood: Returns to lineup with 22 in loss

Hood recorded 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), a rebound and two assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 loss to the Suns.

Hood looked great after missing the last two games with a calf strain. He interestingly swapped places with Joe Ingles to man the 2 spot in lieu of his normal place at small forward, although they regularly interchanged roles throughout the game. No matter where they are, Quin Snyder intends to keep them both on the floor as long as they are healthy, which bodes well for Hood's numbers. the 24-year-old looks to make a bigger impact in his fourth NBA season, after being hobbled with injuries for a good portion of his 2016 campaign.